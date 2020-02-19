Waterford match postponed as Met Éireann forecasts turbulent weather conditions

Wednesday's under-20 Munster GAA Football Championship match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed over the weather.

The match has been rescheduled for this Thursday at 7pm in Miltown Malbay.

Met Éireann has forecasted wet and rather windy conditions today, with widespread rain heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees Celsius.

Further falls of rain into tonight, heaviest across Atlantic counties early on, and later across the east and South East. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The last of any overnight rain will quickly clear early on Thursday morning. Sunshine and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius. Westerly breezes will be brisk at times, especially around any showers.