Waterford v Mayo Lidl Ladies National Football League preview

Opportunity knocks for Waterford and Mayo in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League this Sunday.

Waterford and Mayo can put themselves just three points behind leaders Cork at the head of affairs with a victory on Sunday, when the counties meet at Swinford Amenity Park at 2.30pm.

After claiming victories in their Round 1 ties, Waterford were stung late by Donegal, while Mayo lost to Dublin in Castlebar.

A win for either side would revive hopes of a top two finish, and there’s potential ground to be made up.

Cork currently lead the League on nine points, with Galway second on six, followed by Dublin on four.

There’s a chance for Waterford and Mayo to make it onto six points on Sunday, and put themselves in the frame for a final place.

Every point is crucial in Division 1, and Mayo will look to make home advantage count against the visiting Déise.

There are three changes for Waterford, while Mayo make six.

Both of these counties should be good enough to stay in Division 1 – but the winners here can set their sights higher than that.

Waterford team: K Moroney; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, C McCarthy; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray.

Mayo team: A Tarpey; N O’Malley, N Moran, D Caldwell; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C Whyte; A Duffy, S Cafferky; F Doherty, M Reilly, L Cafferky; J Cawley, R Kearns, A Halligan.