Waterford to host 2020 UPMC Ashbourne Cup 'exciting climax' this weekend

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) will host the prestigious UPMC Ashbourne Cup finals weekend from February 14-16 at the WIT Arena.

The UPMC Ashbourne Cup weekend throws in this Friday evening at 7pm, where it plays host to the O'Maolagain final.

Saturday’s proceedings start off at 11am, with the two semi-finals of the Fr. Meaghair followed by the two Purcell and Ashbourne semi-finals (12.45pm and 2.45pm). All games are expected to be serious curtain raisers for the 2020 UPMC Ashbourne Cup finals weekend. The race for this year’s top tier, the Ashbourne Cup crown, has been whittled down to four, where WIT face UL at 12.45pm and DCU face UCC at at 2.45pm.

Speaking on behalf of WIT Vikings Sport, GAA development officer Katie Redmond said: “The club and the WIT Arena are delighted to have the opportunity to host this year’s event. It is also fitting that as part of our ongoing commitment to the Third Level Colleges and Universities 20x20 Women in Sport Campaign, this will be the first of two women’s intervarsity’s taking place in WIT this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all teams and spectators to our wonderful facilities here in WIT and to an exciting climax to this year’s UPMC Ashbourne Cup, which has been one of the best and most competitive in the competition’s long and illustrious history. It promises to be a great occasion and I would like to wish all the teams involved the very best of luck.”

In its 115th year in existence, the Ashbourne Cup is the premier camogie championship among higher education institutions and features some of the best and brightest young talent in the sport. The competition continues to grow in popularity, with an Ashbourne Cup medal being as much sought after as any county, provincial or All-Ireland medal.

“Given its proud and rich history in the competition, it is fitting that the WIT Vikings GAA Club and the WIT Arena should host this year’s Ashbourne Cup,” adds Redmond.

“The camogie club here in WIT has been one of the most triumphant college clubs in recent times, earning eight Ashbourne Cup including a famous five-in-a-row from 2009-2013. Many Division 1 League titles along with Fresher All Ireland's have too been attained over the years, with the most recent being in the 2018-2019 academic year.

"WIT has played a key role in the development of many outstanding camogie players, including inter-county stars Denise Gaule, Michelle Quilty and Katie Power (Kilkenny); Lorraine Bray, (Waterford); along with Kate Kelly and Ursula Jacob (Wexford).