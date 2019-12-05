Everything you need to know about Waterford AC's half marathon this Saturday

Over 2,000 people will take part in Waterford AC's half marathon this Saturday.

The event will run from 9.30am to 12pm, with traffic disruption expected on approaches to Waterford city from the western side and from the bypass.

The race starts and ends at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Arena in Carriganore, where there will be heavy traffic and parking restrictions from 8am.

The event serves as the club’s main fundraiser. Money raised will go towards the development of the juvenile club and the promotion of athletics in the city. Waterford AC provide over 300 training sessions a year from ages 5 to masters grade.

The club is also delighted to be able to support many other organisations, whom without their assistance the running of the event would not be possible.This year's charity partner is Dunmore East Coast Guard.

The route is as follows:

Mile 1-2

New starting point this year means the downhill rolling start will take in Oliver’s Hill before breaking out onto Cumann na mBan Ring Road and turning left to do the familiar roundabout loop before reaching the Old Kilmeaden Road. Downhill and flat.

Mile 3

Old Kilmeaden Road. Uphill for half a mile but a steady climb.

Mile 4 – 7

Through the Industrial Estate, across the Witch’s Lane and through Ballybeg to the Fire Station. Mainly downhill all the way with a slight rise at about 4.5 mile.

Mile 8

Fire Station to the Six Cross Roads. Mainly flat.

Mile 9

Back onto the Cumann na mBan Ring Road. A mile of two halves – the first one goes up, the second one goes down. Due to the route change, this is about two miles earlier than previous years.

Mile 10

Cork Road. Downhill again before coming to another new part of the course.

Mile 11

Towards the Old Kilmeaden Road. Small undulations but nothing major.

Mile 12

Old Kilemaden Road. The first half is downhill before you meet the hill at the Greenway Manor Hotel. This a short, sharp shock compared to what’s gone before, but it starts to level out over a quarter mile.

Mile 13

Downhill and you can definitely make up some time if you’ve anything left in the tank before collecting your well earned hat.

