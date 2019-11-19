Limerick GAA commences disciplinary action after two hurlers sent home from New York

A DISCIPLINARY process has commenced after two Limerick hurlers were sent home from New York following an altercation on a city street.

The incident, involving one member of the senior panel, was recorded by another Limerick senior hurler.

In the video footage the senior hurler is seen on a New York sidewalk in a physical altercation with another man who is understood to be a Limerick hurling supporter from the south of the county.

A statement issued by Limerick GAA this Tuesday reads: “Limerick GAA can confirm that it sent home two panelists early from last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic following an incident.

“Limerick expects the highest of standards of behaviour and example from its players both on and off the field and will not tolerate any breach of those standards. A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter.”

During the 18-second footage the men are seen squaring up to each other before grappling with each other and trading blows.

The footage ends with the hurler flooring the supporter with a left hook to the face. The supporter is seen falling backward onto the concrete pavement close to tables and chairs.

https://t.co/fFuDFJyeUK — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 19, 2019

During the footage which shows the New York skyscrapers in the background, a man is heard shouting “Lads, stop... lads, stop, stop.”

The player who recorded the incident is alleged to have posted the footage in a players’ WhatsApp group, which was in turn shared widely on social media.

Both he and the player involved in the altercation were sent home by their manager John Kiely on Sunday and arrived into Dublin Airport on Monday morning. The rest of the panel and management arrived home later on Monday and on Tuesday morning.

The Limerick team were in the States to compete in the inaugural New York Hurling Classic. They were runners up the competition after a convincing 24-point win by Kilkenny in Citi Field, Queens which is the home Major League Baseball side, the New York Mets.

The four-team, three-game tournament features a modified game of hurling called Super 11s – which is played on a pitch by teams of 11 players. Wexford and Tippeary also participated in the competition.