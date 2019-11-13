Waterford Man City star in Ireland squad for UEFA European Championship qualifiers

A Waterford footballer has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Under-19 European Championship qualifiers in Austria.

Man City star Timi Sobowale, who played for Villa FC, has been named in Tom Mohan's 20-man squad.

It is the first competitive game for Mohan’s side since he led them to a semi-final in the Under-19 Championships in Armenia in July.

They play against Switzerland tomorrow (November 14), Gibraltar (November 16) and Austria (November 19) as they look to progress to the Elite Round of qualifiers with the finals being hosted in Northern Ireland next year.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Sean Bohan (Bohemians)

Defenders: Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), Lewis Richards (Wolves)

Midfielders: Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adam O’Reilly (Preston North End), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Armstrong Okoflex (Celtic), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Tom Cannon (Everton), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).