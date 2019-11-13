Waterford garda and boxer receives An Garda Síochána award

Boxer Christina Desmond was among the winner at the 26th Annual Coiste Siamsa Garda Sportstar Awards which took place at Minella Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Saturday, November 9.

The awards recognise members of An Garda Síochána who have achieved success in their chosen sports, locally, nationally and internationally.

This year’s awards were presented by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Assistant Commissioner Ann Marie McMahon, compere for the evening was Mr Paul Collins.

Christina, a native of Macroom, Co Cork, holds BSc Honors in Strength & Conditioning, commenced training for An Garda Síochána in 2018 and is currently based in Dungarvan Garda Station, Waterford.

Christina boxes out of the Fr. Horgan's club in Cork. Christina is a former European Middleweight Bronze medallist 2016, World University Games Bronze Medallist 2016 and National Senior Elite Champion 2016 & 2017.

In February 2019, Christina dropped weight division to Olympic qualifying welterweight, winning the National Senior Elite title.

In August, Christina reached the quarter-finals of the European Championships, losing out to the world number two ranked Russian boxer, Darmia Sandakova.

Last month, Christina represented Ireland at the World Women’s Elite Championships Ulan-Ude, Siberia, Russia.