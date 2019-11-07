'Great sadness' at Waterford club following death of former player

Waterford’s Villa FC has paid tribute to a former player, who passed away this week.

“It’s with great sadness that we note the death of former player Noel Heffernan, brother-in-law of our club president Ben Harte,” a Villa FC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Noel was a skilful and tenacious player, who played to the highest level with the club in the 1980s before he moved to Wexford.

Late of Marian Park, Waterford, the 63-year-old passed away peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin, after a short illness.

Private cremation on Friday at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6.