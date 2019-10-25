RACING TIPS: Three horses worth backing at Cheltenham this weekend

Saturday, October 26

Cheltenham 14:00 - There are some admirable staying chasers in this field but ROYAL VACATION (16/1) might be worth taking an each-way punt. Now a nine-year-old, this horse is hardened over the longer trips and has done well here in the past. He was just over a length back in second place when Rock The Kasbah won at Cheltenham last November. Royal Vacation is trained by a master in Colin Tizzard who trained Native River to the Cheltenham Gold Cup a couple of seasons ago. His stablemate here is by no means at that level but could make his presence felt in a few big handicaps this season. Don't rule him out here on ideal ground.

Cheltenham 15:10 - DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (10/1) was a long way behind The Bay Birch on his seasonal re-appearance at Chepstow two weeks ago but that was merely a pipe-opener and he will be fitter now. He held good company in defeat last term, going down to the likes of Cyrname at Ascot and Cadmium at Aintree. They are both very good horses but Doitforthevillage finished second and third behind them respectively last season. There's no denying he's hard to win with but his only success last season came from a six-pound higher mark so he's not discounted. He's worth an each-way punt too.

Cheltenham 16:20 - THE BUTCHER SAID (Approx. 2/1) is on a steep upward curve as he goes in search of his fifth win on the bounce here and I reckon he can do it. His victories have all been impressive and include a 42-length success at Huntingdon back in May. He's continued in that vein and a step up to three miles could yet yield further improvement.