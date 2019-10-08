Waterford footballers avoid big two in 2020 Munster Championship draw

The Waterford footballers have a good chance of picking up a rare Munster Football Championship win in 2020 having avoided Cork and Kerry's side of the draw this morning.

Waterford will play fellow Division 4 outside Limerick in the quarter-final with the winner going forward to play the winner of Clare and Tipperary in a Munster semi-final.

Limerick did get the better of Waterford in a 1-13 to 0-10 win in Division 4 earlier this year but Waterford did manage to pick up three league wins compared to Limerick's two.

All-Ireland finalists Kerry will play Cork in the opposite semi-final.