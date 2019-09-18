Waterford players nominated for 2019 Camogie All-Stars Awards

Four Waterford players have been nominated for the Camogie All-Stars Awards 2019.

Waterford reached this year’s quarter-finals before also losing to Galway.

Lorraine Bray is nominated in defence and Áine Lyng is nominated in midfield. Forwards Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett also receive nominations.

All-Ireland champions Galway lead the Camogie All-Stars Awards 2019 shortlist. The final team will be announced at the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, in Citywest Hotel on October 19. This year’s winning team will also have the added incentive of the second All-Stars Tour to New York in November to look forward to, where they will be joined by the 2018 winners as well.

Galway receive 14 nominations. Goalkeeper Sarah Healy and defenders Heather Cooney, Sarah Dervan, Shauna Healy, Emma Helebert, Tara Kenny and Lorraine Ryan are amongst the nominees for the Tribeswomen. Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny are nominated at midfield, whilst Noreen Coen, Catriona Cormican, Carrie Dolan, Niamh Hanniffy and Ailish O’Reilly are nominated amongst the forwards.

Runners-up Kilkenny receive 13 nominations. Goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh and defenders Kellyann Doyle, Catherine Foley, Edwina Keane, Claire Phelan and Grace Walsh are amongst the nominees. Meighan Farrell and Davina Tobin have been nominated in midfield whilst Anne Dalton, Denise Gaule, Katie Power, Michelle Quilty and Miriam Walsh are all nominated in the forwards positions.

Tipperary receive nine nominations as a result of their run to this year’s semi-finals. Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke and defenders Julianne Bourke, Karen Kennedy, Eimear Loughman and Clodagh Quirke are joined by midfielder Mary Ryan and forwards Cáit Devane, Ereena Fryday and Eibhlís McDonald on the nominations list.

Cork receive four nominations having exited the Championship at the hands of eventual champions Galway in the semi-finals. Defenders Hannah Looney and Pamela Mackey receive nominations along with forwards Linda Collins and Amy O’Connor.

Limerick, who reached the knockout stages for the first time this year, have one nomination in the form of their top scorer Niamh Mulcahy.

Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath) and Cathal Murray (Galway) are amongst the nominees for Manager of the Year, which will also be announced on the night. Each of them was successful in leading their sides to All-Ireland glory this year.

Camogie All-Stars Awards 2019 nominees list

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway).

Full-back line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny).

Half-back line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny).

Half-forward line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forward line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year 2019: Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway).