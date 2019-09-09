Munster Rugby confirm signing of second row as World Cup cover

MUNSTER Rugby and the IRFU today confirmed the short-term signing of Australian forward Jed Holloway.

An experienced and integral member of the Waratahs squad, Holloway has made 52 Super Rugby appearances and is known for his work-rate and strong ball carrying abilities.

The 26-year-old will provide cover at lock, and across the back row, with Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander included in Ireland’s World Cup squad.

Holloway is set to join the province at the end of September for two months (subject to being granted a work permit), before returning to his club side in the lead-up to the new Super Rugby season.

In other squad news, former Munster players Paddy Butler (back row) and Peter McCabe (prop) are the latest to join the pre-season training group.