Waterford badminton association recruiting new members

The new badminton season is nearly upon us and Waterford County Badminton are looking for new blood to bolster the ranks across the plethora of clubs in the county.

Badminton is becoming an increasingly popular sport and it has a great community spirit. With many competitions like the Men's and Ladies Doubles leagues, the newly created Masters Tournament, the highly competitive Mixed Leagues and county championships for all grades including juveniles, Badminton will certainly fill up anyone's calendar if they so wished.

Local clubs are dotted around the county and at least one should suit your location. Below are the list of clubs in the county with club night details:

Lismore - Monday and Thursday night 8pm

Kilmacthomas

Dunmore – Wednesday and Saturday 7.30

Mellary

Tourin

Ballyduff

Modeligo

Tourneena

Waterford BC - Tuesday and Thursday 7.15 to 9.15

Beginners - Wednesday 7.15 to 9.15

Juveniles - Friday 6pm

Rathgormack - Tuesday (8pm) and Thursday (9pm)

Juveniles - Thursday (7pm)