Waterford FC sign former Chelsea striker

Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signing of striker Walter Figueira.

The former Chelsea youth player joins the club until the end of the season.

Figueira linked up with the squad over the past days and is awaiting international clearance.

The English-born striker joined Chelsea in 2010 after impressing at Hampton & Richmond Borough, but injury stopped his progress after good showings for the U18s and U21s until 2013.

After spells in England, Portugal and Greece, the 24-year-old joins Alan Reynolds side ahead of a busy second half of the season.

Figueira spent the 2018/19 season with Merstham FC, scoring 16 league goals.

Speaking after confirming the signing, manager Alan Reynolds said: “Walter has come in and been around the squad for the last few days. He’s a striker and we’re hoping he hits the ground running.

“We have lots of games coming up between now and the end of the season so we needed to have another good option. This will allow us to give guys a good run and look after the players with league and three cups still to play for.”