Action-packed August Festival at Tramore Races in County Waterford

A short stroll from the bustling promenade of the seaside town of Tramore, County Waterford, preparations are well underway for the highly anticipated August Festival at Tramore Races.

Summer racing will be returning to the seaside venue with an action-packed, fun-filled four days from August 15-18. At the recent launch, it was apparent that this festival promises entertainment for all ages, both on and off the track.



Speaking of what will be his inaugural August Festival as racecourse manager, Owen Byrne said: “I’ve been coming racing at Tramore Races for a long time now, it’s my local racetrack but this year will be a great deal different alright. Having worked in the horse racing industry previously on events like Champions Weekend at The Curragh and Leopardstown, I have tried to bring some of that sense of occasion to our plans for the August Festival. Tramore Races has always encapsulated that festival feeling really well, so over the past few months the board of management and I have worked hard to improve the quality of facilities, food and beverage offerings available to patrons, adding a touch of class to our boutique festival.”



Each day has a theme providing something for everyone. Thursday is launch evening with the addition of the new Flynn Hotels feature race worth a whopping €30,000, which is sure to attract a competitive field. Friday is a social evening where Chamber of Commerce guests will enjoy a massive BBQ and some after-hours entertainment like no other. Saturday is the style evening when best dressed ladies and gents will win some amazing prizes worth over €5,000. Sunday is the grand finale themed Family Day with an All-Ireland twist and all children under 14 attend racing and have access to all children’s entertainment free gratis.



Festival patrons are looking forward to the new and improved facilities including The Blackwater Distillery Marquee, The Blackwater Distillery Lawn Bar, The Bistro, The Oyster Bar, newly refurbished Inside Track Bar and Winner’s Circle Bar. New food and beverage offerings are also in situ at Tramore Races this season and feedback so far has been superb. Whether you fancy fine dining, a delicious BBQ meal or a tapas style selection for sharing, you won’t be disappointed.



Festival fever has also hit local hospitality providers with many offering great value race week deals to suit all requirements and budgets. For anyone considering a staycation around the August Festival at Tramore Races, it is the optimum location boasting a stunning Blue Flag beach and every possible leisure activity one could think of catered for in the town itself or in the surrounding areas.



Race tickets available online from as little as €15 (early bird until August 1), with dining and hospitality packages starting at €35. Visit tramoreraces.ie.