Countdown to record-breaking international horse trials in Waterford

The Sema Lease Camphire International Horse Trials takes place in County Waterford this week.

Running from July 24-28, horses and riders from a record 16 different nations are en route to the County Waterford venue, which this year hosts the Irish leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Series.

Competitors from as far afield as China, Japan and New Zealand will be joined by athletes from across Europe, with eight teams set to do battle in the FEI Nations Cup, seeking to win the FEI’s Silver Salver and House of Waterford Crystal’s magnificent Crystal trophy.

Camphire will stage seven international competitions with a total of 330 entries. In addition, 70 horses will take part in the masterclasses for four and five-year-old horses, which is sponsored by Horse Sport Ireland.

Visitors will have a full weekend of action and activity to view as well as the delights of the artisan food and craft stalls in the country fair, daily Blackwater eco trips, and the charity dog show sponsored by Gain Pet Nutrition in aid of My Canine Companion on Sunday.

Camphire is located 10 mins from Cappoquin, Lismore and Tallow in West Waterford and is 15 minutes from Youghal.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.camphirehorsetrials.com.