Work gets underway on new floodlit astroturf pitch at County Waterford club

Work has started on a County Waterford club’s new floodlit astroturf training pitch.

The work at Gaultier GAA Club will be done over the course of the next four to six weeks.

“It was super to see the diggers and trucks in this morning (July 16) to get the preparatory work started,” a club spokesperson said.

“It's going to be fantastic to see it finished and available to all our players and teams. Lots of work has been put in by a number of people to make this happen, so well done to all concerned,” the spokesperson added.