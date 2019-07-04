'It’s been amazing': Former Premier League defender Damien Delaney leaves Waterford FC

Central defender Damien Delaney has left Waterford FC by mutual agreement.

Delaney joined the club at the start of the season having spent last season with Cork City.

The ever-present Blues captain was capped nine times by the senior Republic of Ireland team and made 130 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He spent 18 years playing in England, with Palace, Ipswich Town, QPR, Hull and Leicester City, before joining Cork City and then Waterford FC.

Marking his official retirement from the game, Delaney said: "As of today (July 4) I’ve left Waterford Football Club. There’s players there with fantastic potential who need to play to develop and I don’t want to hinder that development, so the time has come. Thanks to everyone for giving me the opportunity.

"Thanks to everyone who’s played a part in helping me live out my dreams. It’s been amazing."

Waterford FC manger Alan Reynolds added: "He’s been great helping the younger players and a great guy to have around the squad. His experience has helped the whole squad and I’m grateful for him coming down to play for the club."