Waterford teenager wins Irish muay thai title

Congratulations to second year Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, student Jessica Griffin on winning the Irish muay thai title in the 59kg category.

Walk on Wednesday

A large group of students braved the rain and walked to school as part of the launch of Walk on Wednesday, organised by the green schools committee and Mr. Clancy. This initiative encouraged as many people as possible to walk to school every Wednesday in a bid to become more active. All participants in the walk received a raffle ticket to win environmentally friendly prizes such as reusable water bottles and pencil-cases made from recycled materials.

