Waterford best dressed ladies vying for €1,000 prize at Tramore Racecourse

A seven-race national hunt card takes place at Tramore Racecourse, County Waterford, on Friday (May 31). 

Ladies from across the South East will also be vying for a €1,000 boutique shop voucher.

Ladies can enter the competition in advance of their arrival by visiting tramoreraces.ie.