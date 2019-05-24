WHAT'S ON
Waterford best dressed ladies vying for €1,000 prize at Tramore Racecourse
A seven-race national hunt card takes place at Tramore Racecourse, County Waterford, on Friday (May 31).
Ladies from across the South East will also be vying for a €1,000 boutique shop voucher.
Ladies can enter the competition in advance of their arrival by visiting tramoreraces.ie.
