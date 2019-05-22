All-Ireland triumph for Waterford club

Following on from the provisional success of the Grade E team back in February, Waterford Badminton Association competed in the All Ireland recently.

Members trained constantly since their Munster triumph to ensure they had the best opportunity on the day.

John Amond along with the management team of Trudy Kennedy and Gary Alcorn worked as hard as the team did to ensure they were ready to represent their county.

They were victorious on the day, beating Connacht and Leinster on the way to attaining the All-Ireland crown.

Pictured above - back: Trudy Kennedy, Adeel Ali, Bobby Ibye, Michael McGrath, Darragh Wilkinson, Tayyab Shazad, John Anoop, Gary Alcorn. Front: Natalie Brown, Rachel Walsh, Patricia Gallagher, Nina Lawlor, Jennifer Murphy.