Waterford sports clubs to share €388,000 funding windfall
There was good news for 13 sports clubs in Waterford with the latest allocations under the Sports Capital Grants.
The Waterford clubs will share a total of €388,000 under the latest announcement which was welcomed this morning by Minister John Halligan.
The following clubs are to receive funding:
Mount Sion GAA/Social Club €16,790
Swimworld Waterford (Leisure) Ltd €102,359
Waterford City & County Council €40,944
West Waterford Pony Club €8,507
Dungarvan Barracuda Swim Club €14,792
Waterford Triathalon Club €5,723
Waterford Sports Partnership €12,002
Waterford City Viqueens €37,375
Dungarvan Golf Club €78,909
Finisk Valley Athletics Club €1,701
Tramore Golf Club €30,468
Cappaquin Rowing Club €34,899
Ballinamella Community Centre €4,325
