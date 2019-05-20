Waterford sports clubs to share €388,000 funding windfall

There was good news for 13 sports clubs in Waterford with the latest allocations under the Sports Capital Grants.

The Waterford clubs will share a total of €388,000 under the latest announcement which was welcomed this morning by Minister John Halligan.

The following clubs are to receive funding:

Mount Sion GAA/Social Club €16,790

Swimworld Waterford (Leisure) Ltd €102,359

Waterford City & County Council €40,944

West Waterford Pony Club €8,507

Dungarvan Barracuda Swim Club €14,792

Waterford Triathalon Club €5,723

Waterford Sports Partnership €12,002

Waterford City Viqueens €37,375

Dungarvan Golf Club €78,909

Finisk Valley Athletics Club €1,701

Tramore Golf Club €30,468

Cappaquin Rowing Club €34,899

Ballinamella Community Centre €4,325