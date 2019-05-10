Waterford team news for TG4 Munster senior opener against Kerry

Kerry will be seeking swift revenge against Waterford when the sides clash at Cusack Park in Ennis in the first round of the TG4 Munster Senior Championship on Saturday at 5pm.

Last Sunday at Parnell Park in Dublin, Waterford beat Kerry to claim the Lidl NFL Division 2 crown and promotion to the top flight.

Six days later, the counties will renew acquaintances in the first round of the provincial championship, with two from Kerry, Waterford and holders Cork to contest the final following a round-robin series of games.

Ahead of the Kerry-Waterford tie, which is a curtain-raiser to the Munster GAA Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Clare and Waterford, there are changes on both sides from the Lidl National Football League final.

Waterford make just the one switch, as Aisling Mullaney earns a start in place of Megan Dunford. For Kerry, there are two changes. Kayleigh Cronin replaces Robyn White in goal, with Sophie Lynch coming in for Sarah Murphy in defence.

There’s also a double-header at Semple Stadium in Thurles, where Tipperary face off against 2018 TG4 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick. This round one fixture in the 2019 TG4 Intermediate Championship will have a 5pm throw-in, ahead of the Munster GAA Senior Football Championship quarter-final between the counties.

Waterford: R Landers, A Mullaney, C McGrath, R Casey, Kate McGrath, Karen McGrath (captain), R Tobin, E Murray, K Murray, K.A. Hogan, C Fennell, M Delahunty; E Fennell, M Ryan, A Wall.

Kerry: K Cronin, T Breen, A Desmond, C O’Brien, S Lynch, A O’Connell, M O’Keeffe, L Scanlon, A Brosnan (captain), C Murphy, A Galvin, N Carmody, S Houlihan, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh, H O’Donoghue.