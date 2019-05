Liverpool v Barcelona headlines live sport on Virgin Media Television this week

Below is a list of live sport across Virgin Media Television this week.

May 7

Liverpool v Barcelona (May 7) - Virgin Media Sport at 6.30pm

UEFA Champions League Highlights - Virgin Media Sport at 10.30pm

May 8

Ajax v Tottenham - Virgin Media Sport at 6.30pm

UEFA Champions League Highlights - Virgin Media One at 10pm

May 9

Valencia v Arsenal - Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Two at 7.30pm

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 at 7.45pm

UEFA Europa League Highlights - Virgin Media Sport at 10.15pm

May 11

Heineken Champions Cup Final Leinster v Saracens - Virgin Media One at 4pm

Heineken Champions Cup Highlights - Virgin Media One at 11.15pm.