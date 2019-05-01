Two Waterford teenagers named on Ireland women’s basketball team for European Championship

Two Waterford teenagers have been named on the Ireland under 18 women’s basketball team for this summer’s FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division B in Skopje, Macedonia.

Waterford Wildcats' Abby Flynn (Ursuline Convent) and Debbie Ogayemi (Presentation Waterford) are part of head coach Tommy O’Mahony's final roster of 12 players for the tournament.

Speaking about the announcement, coach O’Mahony said: “All the squad have worked tremendously hard over the last eight months and this selection is no different than any other as there are always hard choices to make. As the European Championships are a month earlier this year, we need to start our preparations right away, and all of the players know there is a lot of commitment needed in order to be at peak performance come the start of July. All the management staff is very eager to progress this group of players on and are very excited with the potential they all bring.”