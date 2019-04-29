Waterford riders take top places at HSI/TRM New Heights Champions Series opening round

Waterford's Capt Geoff Curran and the Minister for Defence-owned Irish Sport Horse Glengarra Wood claimed victory in the opening round of the 2019 Horse Sport Ireland/TRM New Heights Champions Series on Sunday at the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Eight of the 30 starters went forward to the jump-off, where Curran's clear in a time of 36.90 seconds saw him take the winner's prize. Glengarra Wood (ISH), bred by Myles Somers from County Wexford, is a nine-year-old grey gelding by Capitalist (HOLST) out of Cavalier Forest (ISH) by Cavalier Clover Lad (ISH).

Runner-up spot also went to a rider from County Waterford, with Cappagh's Gemma Phelan guiding Rory Costigan's GRC Acapella to a clear in 37.38. All of the top three finishers jumped double clear rounds including Galway's Jessica Burke who finished third with Liam Nicholas`s Express Trend in 39.70.

Cathal Daniels, who was part of the Irish Eventing team that claimed the silver medal at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, showed his showjumping talent by taking fourth place with Michelle Nelson's Dartans Quality Brigade. Kilkenny's Jack Ryan was the highest-placed young rider, finishing fifth with Anne Marie Fagan's Essenar High Hopes, while Kilkenny rider Eddie Moloney completed the top six with Caroline Teltsch`s Andiamix Hero Z.

The second round of the Horse Sport Ireland/TRM New Heights Champions Series takes place in Portmore on May 5.