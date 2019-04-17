Waterford Sports Partnership and FAI pick up national award

Waterford Sports Partnership & the FAI beat off tough competition to win the 20 x 20 Award at the fourth annual Irish Sports Industry Awards which took place in the Crown Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The 20 x 20 initiative is a campaign that aims to increase female participation in Sport by 20% by the year 2020.

The programme entered was soccer for girls in which over 450 young girls from Presentation National School and Our Lady of Mercy Senior National School take part in each year.

As a result of this programme, both schools enter teams into the SPAR FAI Primary School 5 a side tournament each year and four local Soccer clubs in Waterford have now established girls' teams for this age group.