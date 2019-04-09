Waterford youngsters can win chance to play rugby with Rob Kearney

To celebrate Irish Rugby International Rob Kearney’s recent partnership with the National Dairy Council (NDC) and the European Milk Forum’s “Everything starts with milk” campaign, aspiring young rugby stars from Waterford are being given the chance to win a training session with Rob for their school or club team.

‘Everything starts with milk’ is a pan-European campaign focused on encouraging Irish consumers to drink more quality milk from Europe and is supported in Ireland by Kearney, who credits growing up on his family’s dairy farm to help him establish healthy habits – including drinking milk daily – which have contributed to his successful sporting career.

In addition to providing the opportunity to improve gameplay and learn new skills, the winners will have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Rob, other Irish athletes and a sports nutritionist to discuss the importance of drinking milk in everyday life and for sports nutrition and recovery along with getting advice on how to pursue success in sport.

Speaking about the competition, Kearney, who recently won his 90th cap for Ireland said, “I’m delighted to continue my work with the National Dairy Council and support this European campaign. Eating well is essential and adapting your nutritional intake to your sport pre, during and post is necessary for success."

"To have the opportunity to meet and talk to young rugby players about the importance of dairy in sports nutrition whilst

helping them to improve their gameplay through a training session is something I’m really excited about!”

Jeanne Spillane, Marketing Manager at the National Dairy Council said: “Rob is an inspirational figure to many young, aspiring sports stars and we’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity for a rugby team to train with Rob. Dairy is fundamental to a healthy, active lifestyle and what better person to encourage young people than Rob, who has had an outstanding career to date as a performance athlete."

“We look forward to working alongside Rob to engage with our winning young players and discussing the importance of milk in their everyday diets,” added Jeanne.

The competition is open to both male and female rugby teams, with players aged 12 to 18 years old from schools and clubs across Ireland. To enter the competition simply send a short, creative video explaining why you and your team would love the opportunity to train with Rob Kearney and how you incorporate milk into your everyday diet! All entries should be sent to trainwithrob@massivepr.tv by 5pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.

For terms and conditions visit www.thecompletenatural.ie or www.ndc.ie.