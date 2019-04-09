SPORT

Waterford minor football team announced for clash with Tipperary in Electric Ireland Munster Championship

The Waterford minor football team to play Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Round 1 fixture at Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town, on Wednesday at 6:45pm has been announced. 