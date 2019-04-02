Waterford advance to quarter-finals of EA Sports Cup

Waterford FC advanced to the quarter-final of the EA Sports Cup at the RSC on Monday night with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Galway United.

Goals from Waterford's Dean Walsh and Galway's Jeff McGowan had the sides level at the break but a Cory Galvin strike midway through the second period ensured progress for Alan Reynolds' men.

The decisive strike in the 66th minute after the scorer had missed two earlier opportunities. Galvin was quickest and latched onto a cross from the left from Regix Madika to slot home.

Galway almost levelled proceedings late on but after a goalmouth scramble, Rory Feely saved Blues blushes and cleared off the line.

The game finished 2-1 to Waterford.

TEAMS

Waterford FC: Hugo Keto, Aaron Simpson, Maxim Kouogun, Rory Feely, Georgie Poynton; Bastien Hery, John Martin (Shane Duggan 73), Shane Griffin (Karolis Chvedukas 90+5); Cory Galvin, Dean Walsh, Izzy Akinade (Regix Madika 30)

Galway United: Andreas Werner, Chris Horgan, Adam Rooney, Stephen Walsh, Marc Ludden, Shane Doherty (Matthew Barrett 70), Mark Hannon, Joe Collins (Maurice Nugent 77), Colin Kelly, Dara Costelloe (Wilson Waweru 77), Jeff McGowan

Referee: Sean Grant