'Fantastic result': Waterford star called up to Irish team for European Championships

Blackwater Community School, Lismore, County Waterford's under 14 boys badminton players are celebrating after winning the All-Ireland.

The team consisted of Keelan Hannigan, Tomas Ahern, Cian O'Mahony, Ben O'Sullivan and Tadgh Duffin. The boys play their club badminton with Ballyduff and Lismore. They played with great determination and fought for every point on what was a fantastic result.

A huge congratulations to Lucy Fox of Lady Lane and Waterford Badminton Club who has made the under 17 Irish team for the European Championships in Poland this year. She is a credit to her family, club and county.

Upcoming events

March 31: Munster Singles Championship C+ to H - Cappoquin

April 6 and 7: Inter Provincials

April 14: Munster Doubles and Mixed - Killarney

April 27: All-Ireland Inter County Finals B to H - UL

April 28: All-Ireland Juvenile Inter County Finals