'Lively AGM essential to health of Waterford Badminton Association'

Waterford Badminton Association's annual general meeting will take place in Lawlor's Hotel, Dungarvan, at 8pm on May 13.

Affiliated clubs are invited to submit motions, which amend or add to the constitution of the association, for inclusion on the agenda. If a club submits a motion, it will not be discussed unless there is a member of that club there to speak on said motion.

All motions must be returned to the Waterford Association secretary Trudy Kennedy on trudykenneddy@hotmail.com by April 26. Each affiliated club is entitled to send one representative to vote in addition to any member who shall be on the council of the branch.

The AGM is an important event in the badminton calendar. If you have not attended in the past, please make an effort this year. A well-attended, lively annual general meeting is essential to the health of the association.

Upcoming events

March 24 - Munster Juvenile Inter County Round 2 in UL

March 31 - Munster Singles Championship C+ to H in Cappoquin

April 6 and 7 - Inter-provincials

April 14 - Munster Doubles and Mixed in Killarney

April 27 All-Ireland Inter County Finals B to H in UL

April 28 - All-Ireland Juvenile Inter County Finals

If you have any questions or suggestions, please get in contact with prowaterford@gmail.com.