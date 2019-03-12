Waterford teams in action at NBCC College League finals

Waterford teams are in action as the 2019 NBCC College League finals take centre stage at Oblate Hall, Inchicore, on Tuesday.

Waterford IT face Trinity College at 1pm in the Men’s Division 3 League final. At 3pm, Waterford IT play Maynooth University in Women’s Division 2 League final.

The Division One finals, which will take place on Wednesday, are set to be two thrilling battles as Ulster University and reigning champions NUI Galway go head-to-head in a big showdown in the men’s final, while Ulster University and reigning champions DCU will face off in the women’s final.





