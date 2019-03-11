Waterford personal trainer crowned Nutramino Fitness Instructor of the Year

A Waterford personal trainer was named Fitness Instructor of the Year at this year’s Nutramino Health and Fitness Awards.

Health and Strength Fitness’ Harley Barnes was “absolutely delighted” to receive the award at the Mansion House in Dublin last Friday.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me over the past couple of years. It has been a pleasure,” Harley said.

The awards celebrated bloggers, vloggers, gyms, personal trainers and active workplaces across Ireland. Over 200 entries were received this year, demonstrating a remarkable boom within the Irish health and fitness sector.

Among those in attendance at the glittering lunchtime affair included former Miss Ireland and RTÉ Dancing with the Stars contestant Holly Carpenter.

Judges for this year’s event were Conn McCluskey (CEO of Ireland Active), Matt English (CEO of Special Olympics Ireland) and Brenda O’Donnell (inclusive sport and fitness coordinator at CARA).