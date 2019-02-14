Fanning names Waterford team for Carlow league clash

Paraic Fanning and his management team have named their Waterford senior hurling team to face Carlow in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League this Saturday evening.

The game takes place in Fraher Field at 7pm.

Waterford team to play Carlow:

Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

Noel Connors (Passage)

Jordan Henley (Tallow)

Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

Colin Dunford (Colligan)

Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

DJ Foran (Portlaw)

Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)