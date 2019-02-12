Waterford GAA club to take part in Gaelic4Teens programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the 17 clubs, including Offaly's Kilrossanty/Brickeys GAA, have been selected to take part in the Gaelic4Teens programme over the coming months.

Following a hugely successful pilot in 2017, Gaelic4Teens almost doubled in size last year, and the number of participating clubs is on the rise again in 2018.

The programme will help clubs to retain their current playing bases while also recruiting players in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

The 17 clubs taking part this year are as follows:

Munster: Cooraclare and West Clare Gaels (Clare), Listowel Emmets and Castlegregory (Kerry), Kilrossanty/Brickeys (Waterford), Slieve Felim Rapparees and St. Patrick’s, (Tipperary).

Leinster: Robert Emmets and Trinity Gaels (Dublin), Trim and Drumbaragh (Meath), Killeshin and Graiguecullen (Laois), Edenderry (Offaly).

Ulster: Ballyhaise and Knockbride (Cavan), Emyvale (Monaghan).

The programme will work closely with coaches, influencing the content of their coaching sessions as well as establishing the best ways for coaches to communicate with their players.

The programme will be monitored and evaluated to ensure that it achieves the aim of having a direct impact on the retention of players.

As well as tailoring training sessions, there will be a focus on education that will see well-known players Cliodhna O’Connor (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Jackie Kinch (Wicklow), Sinead Delahunty (Tipperary), Bronagh McGrane (Louth) and Fiona McHale (Mayo) provide expertise and advice to participants for the duration of the programme.

The research that prompted the development of the Gaelic4Teens programme revealed that players play for enjoyment, to keep fit and healthy, to relieve stress and because their friends also play.

The reasons highlighted for giving up the sport are that they don’t get enough playing time, there is no fun at training, that it is too competitive and that they are treated differently.

The programme begins next weekend at two venues – Saturday, February 16 at the Kilcock GAA Grounds in county Kildare and Sunday, February 17 at University of Limerick.