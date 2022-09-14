Search

14 Sept 2022

The biggest ever Cannonball Road Trip returned to The Brehon, Killarney

The biggest ever Cannonball Road Trip returned to The Brehon, Killarney

The biggest ever Cannonball Road Trip returned to The Brehon, Killarney

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Sept 2022 4:57 PM

Cannonball Ireland returned to Killarney for their first road trip since 2019, hosted by the four star Brehon Hotel.

The largest organised road trip in Europe, this year’s event had the highest ever number of car entries, which included Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Lamoborghini, Aston Martin and Porsche.

The Cannonball event has already raised €1.2million for many Irish charities, and have surpassed €250,000 for the HOPE Foundation, the official charity partner for this years event.

Spectators turned out in their hundreds to get up close and personal with over 200 supercars and to enjoy the incredible atmosphere that the Cannonball event is renowned for.

Some special guests taking part in the road trip included Alan Clarke, David Cuddy and Today FM's Dave Moore.

Starting in Malahide Castle, the road trip ventured to Killarney for their first finish line at The Brehon. Over 500 entrants were treated to live music, quirky food stations and incredible dessert stands throughout the hotel.

“We were delighted to welcome back Cannonball, which provided over 265 bedrooms to hotels in Killarney on Friday. The Brehon is a venue renowned for incredible events, and we were honoured to have been chosen as the venue for this year’s event” said Sinead McCarthy, General Manager at The Brehon.

“The event is for such amazing charities, and we were delighted to hear that this the event has surpassed their target of €250,000 for this year’s charity partners, the HOPE foundation”

Executive Chef, Chad Byrne said “Our team pulled out all the stops for this year’s event with some incredible food. Specialty tacos, burger baskets, vegan bites and Irish style spice boxes were some of the menu offerings with some tasty sweet additions from our talented pastry team”

Anyone who wishes to donate can still do so by visiting www.cannonball.ie

For further information on events at The Brehon please contact Events Manager, Caitriona Ashe by email, caitriona.ashe@thebrehon.com.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media