02 Aug 2022

Bullet Train and Dragon Ball Super Heros hit Omniplex Waterford this week - reviews and trailers

02 Aug 2022 2:15 PM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.

Bullet Train – Book Now (Cert 15) - see trailer below
 
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz & Brian Tyree Henry 
 
Director: David Leitch 
 
Genre: Action Thriller 
 
Release Date: Wednesday 3rd August 
Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives-on the world's fastest train.

The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan. 

Trailer: Bullet Train 

Dragon Ball Super: Super Heros – Tickets on Sale/see trailer below
 
 
Starring: Zach Aguilar, Kara Edwards & Toshio Furukawa 
 
Director: Tetsuro Kodama 
 
Genre: Anime Action Adventure 
 
Release Date: Wednesday 17th August 
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Superheroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan...

What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Superhero! 

Trailer: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO | OFFICIAL TRAILER  

 
 

