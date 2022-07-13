The party of the Summer is finally here! Forever Young Festival - July 15-17
And the forecast says the sun will shine at the Forever Young Festival - where the 80s come alive - in Kildare July 15 -17
The award winning line up all in Ireland for one weekend only includes :-
Marti Pellow, Holly Johnson, OMD, Tony Hadley, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Bananarama, Nick Heyward, The Christians
Johnny Hates Jazz, Wendy James, Tiffany, Bad Manners, Paul Carrack, Limahl, The Undertones, 5 Star, The Blow Monkeys, T'Pau, Heather Small, Then Jerico, Hue and Cry, Brother Beyond.
Chesney Hawkes, The Adventures, In Tua Nua, Brian Downey's Alive & Dangerous and The Real-Thing - plus incredible tributes including Europe's premier Kate Bush tribute giving us the hit of the year.
No traipsing around from stage to stage, its a high end gig for a certain age, with nice toilets, showers, glamping, lifts around site
This is the event you do not want to miss
Details and tickets at https://foreveryoungfestival.ie/
*Sponsored Content
