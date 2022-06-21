Latest movies at Waterford Omniplex - news, reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Elvis (12a Cert) - click link to see trailer
Trailer: Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS | Official Trailer 2
Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks & Olivia DeJonge
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Genre: Biography Drama
Release Date: Fri 24 June
The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).
The Black Phone (16 Cert) - click link to see trailer
Trailer: The Black Phone - Official Trailer 2
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies & Mason Thames
Director: Scott Derrickson
Genre: Horor
Release Date: Fri 24 June
Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of no use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.
