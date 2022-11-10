Waterford players named in First Division Team of the Year

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson / Junior Quitirna. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC players Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna have been named in the PFA Ireland First Division Team of the Year.
Patterson, who has been nominated for two Player of the Year awards, has enjoyed an impressive campaign - scoring 22 goals so far this season.
Last Friday's two-goal playoff final hero Quitirna has also earned a spot in the TOTY.
Both players will look to impress once again this Friday when the Blues take on UCD in the promotion/relegation decider at Richmond Park.
Full First Division TOTY below:
Here is your PFA Ireland First Division Team of the Year @David_Harry23, Kevin O'Connor, @KillianBrouder, @allygilchrist38, Dylan Barnett, @AQuitirna, @barrycoffey101, @aaronbolger_, @EndaCurran1, @walshy107 and @phoenix_p10— PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 10, 2022
Well done to all those selected pic.twitter.com/5AZXHw7pBY
