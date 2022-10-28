MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Treaty United (Playoffs). PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC host Treaty United in the second leg of the First Division playoff semi-final at the RSC on Saturday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The Blues bring a three-goal cushion into the second leg against Treaty United thanks to a 4-1 away victory during their midweek encounter.
Goals from Phoenix Patterson (X2), Junior Quitirna and an own goal sealed an emphatic first leg win over the Limerick outfit.
Galway United and Longford Town contest the other semi-final second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday with the game in the balance after a 2-2 draw at Bishopsgate during the week.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 20
Junior Quitirna - 10
Louis Britton - 10
Wassim Aouachria - 9
Shane Griffin - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Saturday, October 29. The game will also be live on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION PLAYOFFS)
26 Oct 2022 - Treaty United 1-4 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 4/9
Draw 10/3
Treaty United 4/1
