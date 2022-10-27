IN PICTURES: Waterford's emphatic away victory over Treaty United in first leg of playoffs

Waterford FC claimed a 4-1 victory over Treaty United in the first leg of the playoffs at the Market's Field.
The emphatic win sees the Blues in prime position to qualify for the First Division playoff final as long as they can finish the job in the second leg at the RSC on Saturday.
Recap on the first leg by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
