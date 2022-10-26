PICTURES: Victory Shield launch in Waterford

The 2022 Victory Shield is coming to Waterford! The Republic of Ireland under-16 squad will play three matches between the RSC and Tramore over the next week.
Fixtures & Irish Squad Below:
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | #IRLU16 Head Coach Paul Osam has named his squad for the Victory Shield in Waterford ☘️— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) October 25, 2022
Sun, Oct 30 | v | RSC
Tue, Nov 1 | v NI | Tramore AFC
Fri, Nov 4 | v | RSC
All Ireland games to be shown live for Free on LOITV#COYBIG | #WeAreOne
The launch of the tournament was held at the RSC on Tuesday with Irish manager Paul Osam in attendance.
Check out some of the snaps from the launch by clicking the next icon below or the arrows above!
