Waterford's Phoenix Patterson wins September Player of the Month award

Waterford FC player Phoenix Patterson has won the Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for September. PIC: Sportsfile
The talented 22-year-old attacker scored three goals in the month of September, including two spectacular free-kicks against Bray Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.
Phoenix Patterson Free kicks #LOI | @WaterfordFCie pic.twitter.com/utLWDJ4Xfx— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 4, 2022
The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster will be a key player for Danny Searle's side in this Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final against Shelbourne at the RSC.
Danny Searle's side are one game away from a place in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
