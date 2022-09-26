Waterford FC maintain winning form with victory in Bray

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford followed up their FAI Cup victory over Dundalk with a league win in Bray on Sunday.
The Blues cruised to victory with goals from Richard Taylor and the ever-impressive Phoenix Patterson in the first half before Shane Griffin guaranteed the three points when he found the net after the break.
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 25, 2022
The Waterford FC man adds to his quality collection of goals with a brilliantly placed free kick @BrayWanderers 0-2 @WaterfordFCie
Watch live | https://t.co/VOno5VZx0c#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/jSr1fAT6vA
Danny Searle's side, who will face Shelbourne in the FAI Cup semi-final, remain in third place on the First Division table as they prepare for the playoffs.
