MATCH PREVIEW (FAI Cup): Waterford FC v Dundalk. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC welcome Premier Division outfit Dundalk to the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
This week, the Blues host 12-time FAI Cup winner Dundalk in the competition's quarter-final.
!— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) September 15, 2022
The Blues will have their final training session today ahead of the FAI Cup quarter-final match against @DundalkFC on Friday evening.#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/55m6ypKjOH
Waterford caused an upset in the first round of the FAI Cup when they defeated reigning champions St Patrick's Athletic before they eased past Leinster Senior League side Malahide United in the last round.
Danny Searle's team now face a difficult task against Dundalk who sit in third place on the Premier Division standings.
Can the Blues cause another shock in this year's cup competition? All will unfold at the RSC on Friday night!
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 13
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 6
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Shane Griffin - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 2
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, September 16. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (PREMIER DIVISION)
29 Oct 2021 | Dundalk 1-0 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 6/1
Draw 7/2
Dundalk 1/3
