Search

15 Aug 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Cork City v Waterford FC

MATCH PREVIEW: Cork City v Waterford FC

MATCH PREVIEW: Cork City v Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Aug 2022 11:49 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC take on title rivals Cork City at Turner's Cross today (Monday, August 15) - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues defeated Galway United 2-1 at the RSC on Friday to put them back into contention for the First Division title. Roland Idowu and Junior Quitirna netted in either half to give Danny Searle's side a precious victory against John Caulfield's outfit who remain in second place.

Waterford now face table-toppers Cork City this evening. Colin Healy's team were surprisingly defeated 2-0 at home to Treaty United last Friday which leaves the Blues nine points adrift of the current leaders going into tonight's crucial Munster Derby.

Ahead of the game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We were thrilled [with Friday’s win]. We knew once we got our foot on the ball and started playing our game we could hurt them.

“It’s not an ideal situation for either team [to play on Monday] but we’ve got to go there and make sure we give a good account of ourselves. Cork are top of the table for a reason so they’ll be favourites.

“The players have been in for a recovery session and back on the pitch over the weekend to prepare the best we can so we’ll go there with plenty of confidence after our good recent performances and results.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Wassim Aouachria - 4

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 4

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Darragh Power - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at Turner's Cross on Monday, August 15. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

18 Apr 2022 | Waterford FC 1-2 Cork City

MATCH ODDS

Cork City 11/10

Draw 23/10

Waterford FC 2/1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media