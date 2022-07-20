ON THIS DAY: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Real Madrid debut against League of Ireland club

On this day in 2009, one of the best footballers in the world made his Real Madrid debut against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
On this day in 2009, one of the best footballers in the world made his Real Madrid debut against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a then 24-year-old attacker, signed for the Los Blancos from Manchester United for £80m and was unveiled to the Madrid fans on July 9 before he made his club debut in Ireland eleven days later (July 20).
The 2008 Ballon d'Or winner played the first period against the Hoops before the Portuguese international was subbed at half time in a sold out friendly encounter at Tallaght Stadium. Manuel Pellegrini's side scored a late goal thanks to a smart finish from long-serving striker Karim Benzema to win the game 0-1.
Watch the highlights below:
Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United from Juventus last season, went on to make 438 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring an incredible 451 goals.
The figures show that an average taxpayer may be missing out on around €1,000 in tax refunds from Revenue
Elon Musk has lost a fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge set an October trial.
Taking cases off devices and moving laptops and WiFi routers to open spaces to boost airflow and aid cooling has also been encouraged
The domestic abuse charity revealed it is being tagged in ‘a stream of Twitter posts’ by concerned viewers of the show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.