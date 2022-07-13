Search

13 Jul 2022

Burnley complete signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

Burnley complete signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

Burnley have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen from manager Vincent Kompany’s former club Anderlecht.

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jul 2022 10:42 AM

Burnley have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen from manager Vincent Kompany’s former club Anderlecht.

Cullen, 26, has agreed a three-year deal to become the Clarets’ sixth summer signing after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, reported to be £3-3.5million.

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins returns to Premier League in record transfer deal

Kompany said: “We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.

“Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side.”

Cullen will team back up with Kompany after spending the last two seasons at Anderlecht, where he made 70 appearances in all competitions.

He progressed through West Ham’s academy and had loan spells at Bradford, Bolton and Charlton before heading to Belgium in 2020.

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley have also signed Scott Twine, Irish defender Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien while Kildare native Nathan Collins has transferred to Wolves.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media